ROME Feb 2 The Bank of Italy said on Saturday that a plan for bonds to help troubled lender Monte Paschi can go ahead and that it is "totally willing" to give a court the key document it wants over the investigation into the Tuscan bank.

In a statement issued after a hearing in a Rome administrative court, the central bank also said charges against it by a consumer group were "unfounded and presumptuous" and that it would file a counter-suit.