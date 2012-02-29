MILAN Feb 29 The senior unsecured two-year bond by Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will be worth 1.25 bln euros, lead managers said on Wednesday.

The yield will be 365 basis points over midswap, the leads said.

"We have gathered orders for about 2.5 billion euros," one of the leads said.

Lead managers in the placement are Intesa Sanpaolo unit Banca IMI, JP Morgan, MPS Capital Services and Natixis. (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)