BRIEF-New York REIT says Gregory Hughes resigned from board
* New York REIT Inc - resignation of Gregory Hughes from company's board of directors, effective February 15
MILAN Feb 29 The senior unsecured two-year bond by Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will be worth 1.25 bln euros, lead managers said on Wednesday.
The yield will be 365 basis points over midswap, the leads said.
"We have gathered orders for about 2.5 billion euros," one of the leads said.
Lead managers in the placement are Intesa Sanpaolo unit Banca IMI, JP Morgan, MPS Capital Services and Natixis. (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 The European Central Bank is ready to make new changes to the way it lends bonds for collateral after a drought of such paper at the turn of the year threatened the functioning of financial markets, minutes of the ECB's latest meeting showed on Thursday.
* Textainer Group Holdings Limited reports fourth-quarter and full-year results