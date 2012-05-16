ROME May 16 The Italian Treasury has no plans
to buy any contingent convertible (CoCo) bonds that Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena may issue to help plug a 3.3
billion euros capital shortfall, a Treasury source told Reuters
on Wednesday.
The source said the Treasury would not buy the bonds - which
convert into equity if banks hit trouble - either directly or
through the state financial holding it controls, the Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti.
Monte dei Paschi said earlier on Wednesday it was
considering issuing the bonds to fill part of the overall
capital shortfall.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
Treasury viewed the CoCo bonds as being aimed at private
investors and not the state.
"The aim of these instruments is precisely that of avoiding
the Treasury entering a bank's capital," the source said.
Under a new bank reform announced last week, the Spanish
state will buy CoCo bonds issued by troubled lenders to help
them raise funds.
(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)