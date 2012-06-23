MILAN, June 23 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena is negotiating with the Treasury and the Bank of
Italy about issuing at least 1 billion euros of
government-backed bonds to plug a capital shortfall, two sources
close to the matter said on Saturday.
If the Treasury and the Bank of Italy give the go-ahead,
Italy's third biggest lender would become the country's first
banks to resort to state help as the euro zone debt crisis
deepens.
"There are very close contacts with the Bank of Italy and
the Treasury, although there is no final go-ahead," one of the
sources said.
A second source said: "They are negotiating actively, but
the Bank of Italy has to give the final approval."
Monte dei Paschi has been struggling to fill a 3.3 billion
euros capital deficit by end-June to meet tougher requirements
set by European regulators.
The bank, which will present its new business plan and
capital-strenghtening measures on Wednesday, has taken a series
of steps to boost its capital but still needs to find 1.0-1.4
billion euros, according to sources close to the situation and
analyst estimates.
Monte dei Paschi had already issued 1.9 billion euros of
high-yielding Treasury-backed bonds in 2009.
(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi)