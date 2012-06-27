BRIEF-Heba Fastighets Q4 rental income grows to SEK 76.9 mln
* Q4 rental income 76.9 million Swedish crowns ($8.64 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago
MILAN, June 27 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena does not yet know how much it will pay for the Treasury to underwrite 3.4 billion euros of special bonds to plug a capital shortfall, its chief executive.
"We don't yet know the terms that will be offered by the Treasury," Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola told an analyst presentation, adding the operation was still awaiting approval from European authorities.
Chairman Alessandro Profumo also said the decision to waive option rights for current shareholders from a planned capital increase of up to 1 billion euros was taken because the bank's top shareholder, a charitable foundation, would not be able to fund the cash call.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei)
* Starts negotiations related to investments or sale of business area manufacturing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Reinsurers' trading updates following the crucial January renewals period reinforce our view that Solvency II (S2) will increase demand for reinsurance products as European insurers attempt to strengthen their capital position through risk transfers, Fitch Ratings says. The main beneficiaries are likely to be the financially strongest reinsurers in the EU and any other country whose regulatory regime is