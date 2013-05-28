MILAN May 28 Italian bank Banca Monte dei
Paschi said on Tuesday it has suspended board member
Michele Briamonte for two months, after he was placed under
investigation over allegations of breaking insider trading
rules.
Prosecutors in Siena allege that Briamonte leaked to press
details of a board meeting which decided to seek damages from
two former executives and investment banks Nomura and
Deutsche Bank over losses on financial derivatives
contracts, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Siena court served Briamonte with an injunction barring
him from carrying out his functions on the bank's board, Monte
dei Paschi said last week.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Naomi O'Leary)