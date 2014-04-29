MILAN, April 29 The chief executive of Italy's third biggest lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday he hoped a planned 5 billion euro capital increase would be enough to plug any hole in its finances a European health check of banks might find.

However Fabrizio Viola said the bank still needed to fully assess the impact of stress tests to be conducted by the European Banking Authority on euro zone lenders as part of the upcoming asset review.

The bank's board has just approved increasing the size of the rights issue to 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) from the 3 billion euros previously pencilled in.

Asked whether the new amount would be sufficient, Viola said: "That is our hope. To make any forecasts we need to complete the assessment, particularly as far as the stress tests are concerned." ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei, editing by Isla Binnie)