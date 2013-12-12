MILAN Dec 12 The board of troubled Italian lender Monte Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it disagreed with a proposal by its top investor to delay a 3-billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital increase, adding doing so would cost it at least 120 million euros.

In a statement posted on its website, the bank said launching the cash call in January as planned and partially repaying a state bailout would bring annual benefits worth 800 million euros. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)