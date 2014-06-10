MILAN, June 10 Shares in Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena closed up 19.9 percent on Tuesday at 2.216 euros on the second day of a 5 billion euro ($6.8 billion) share sale, according to Reuters data.

The shares had failed to trade throughout the session until the close but they had been indicated higher.

The bailed-out lender is launching the massive rights issue to help repay state aid and bolster its finances. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)