SIENA, Italy Dec 16 The chief executive of
Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said the
lender will likely launch its planned capital increase of up to
2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in March or May next year to
plug a shortfall uncovered by EU-wide stress tests.
"Technically there are two windows, one in March and one in
May," Fabrizio Viola told reporters in Siena on Tuesday when
asked about the timing of the cash call.
"Obviously before deciding we will wait for the official
decision by the ECB (on the capital plan)," he said.
($1 = 0.7998 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Silvia Aloisi)