BRIEF-Heba Fastighets Q4 rental income grows to SEK 76.9 mln
* Q4 rental income 76.9 million Swedish crowns ($8.64 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago
SIENA, June 27 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena expects to launch a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros by 2015 to help repay more than 3 billion euros of state loans, Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola said on Wednesday.
The bank had earlier said option rights for existing shareholders to buy into the cash call would be waived, indicating the capital hike is aimed at new investors.
* Starts negotiations related to investments or sale of business area manufacturing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Reinsurers' trading updates following the crucial January renewals period reinforce our view that Solvency II (S2) will increase demand for reinsurance products as European insurers attempt to strengthen their capital position through risk transfers, Fitch Ratings says. The main beneficiaries are likely to be the financially strongest reinsurers in the EU and any other country whose regulatory regime is