MILAN Nov 25 Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di
Siena called a board meeting for Tuesday to discuss
"operations on the bank's capital", indicating it is preparing
to approve a 2.5 billion-euro capital increase it must carry out
by the end of 2014.
In a statement, the bank did not give more details.
The capital increase is part of a series of conditions set
by the European Commission to approve a 4.1 billion euro ($5.6
billion) state bailout the lender received earlier this year.
The EU is expected to give its final approval to the bank's
restructuring plan this week.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
