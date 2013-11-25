MILAN Nov 25 Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena called a board meeting for Tuesday to discuss "operations on the bank's capital", indicating it is preparing to approve a 2.5 billion-euro capital increase it must carry out by the end of 2014.

In a statement, the bank did not give more details.

The capital increase is part of a series of conditions set by the European Commission to approve a 4.1 billion euro ($5.6 billion) state bailout the lender received earlier this year.

The EU is expected to give its final approval to the bank's restructuring plan this week.

