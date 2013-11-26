BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.82
* John Wiley & Sons Inc- reaffirming full-year outlook of mid-single digit decline in adjusted EPS but revising revenue guidance from flat to a low-single digit
MILAN Nov 26 Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena approved on Tuesday a capital increase of up to 3 billion euros ($4 billion) and said it expected to complete the rights issue in the first quarter of next year.
The cash call is needed to pay back a state bailout the bank, the world's oldest, received earlier this year to plug a capital shortfall.
In a statement after a board meeting, the Tuscan bank also said it had called a shareholder meeting for Dec. 27 to approve the rights issue. ($1 = 0.7404 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
GENEVA, March 7 Ford's European credit arm FCE said on Tuesday it was considering applying for a German banking licence alongside its current British one, because the future of passporting is uncertain after Britain leaves the European Union.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.