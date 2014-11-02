MILAN Nov 2 Italy's third biggest lender, Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, said on Sunday it was
studying the possibility of plugging a 2.1 billion euro ($2.63
billion) capital shortfall, uncovered by a European health check
of lenders, entirely through a rights issue.
The bank, which must submit a capital-boosting plan to the
European Central Bank by Nov. 10, said in a statement its board
would meet on Nov. 5 to approve the measures.
It said options under consideration did not include the
conversion of state aid into shares in the bank, nor any form of
additional state aid.
(1 US dollar = 0.7995 euro)
