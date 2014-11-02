MILAN Nov 2 Italy's third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, said on Sunday it was studying the possibility of plugging a 2.1 billion euro ($2.63 billion) capital shortfall, uncovered by a European health check of lenders, entirely through a rights issue.

The bank, which must submit a capital-boosting plan to the European Central Bank by Nov. 10, said in a statement its board would meet on Nov. 5 to approve the measures.

It said options under consideration did not include the conversion of state aid into shares in the bank, nor any form of additional state aid.

(1 US dollar = 0.7995 euro) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Danilo Masoni)