BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for March 2017
* March 2017 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,394 million euros ($7.89 billion) down -3.1 pct compared to March 2016 and up +4.7 pct from previous month
MILAN, June 12 Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 3-billion euro capital increase, which ends on Friday, has been 99 percent subscribed, a source close to the matter said.
The source said definitive data on the take-up for the share sale were not yet available.
Monte dei Paschi, which needed the rights issue to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by Europe-wide stress tests of lenders last year, said it would not comment on speculation. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Entered into contracts for sale of two assets in its property portfolio
* EBITDA for financial year 2016 consequently increased to 92.5 million euros (2015: 88.7 mln euros)