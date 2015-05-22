(Adds Consob statement)

By Stefano Bernabei and Valentina Za

MILAN May 22 Italian market watchdog Consob has warned that the price of shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena could rise excessively when they begin trading without the rights to buy into its new share issue on Monday, and said it would monitor the stock price carefully.

The country's third-largest and oldest bank said late on Thursday it would sell 2.56 billion new shares at a 38.9 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) of the stock.

The offer is for 10 new shares at 1.17 euros per share for every existing share held, implying a theoretical ex-rights price of 1.916 euros a share if the existing shares are valued at Thursday's closing price of 9.38 euros.

But the highly dilutive nature of the rights issue risks artificially inflating the ex-rights share price during the period when the rights are traded separately, from May 25 to June 8, and before the new shares are actually issued, Consob said on Friday, urging investors to "behave properly" or risk fines.

Monte Paschi tapped shareholders for cash only a year ago, in a 5 billion-euro share sale that was also highly dilutive and led to some disruptions to trading due to the large number of new shares being issued.

Demand could not be met ahead of the delivery of the new shares, pushing the stock price higher during the offer period.

Monte Paschi needs the fresh funds to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by last year's pan-European banking sector checks and to finish repaying state aid.

Badly hit by the sovereign debt crisis and by losses from derivatives trades, Monte Paschi has been bailed out by the state, which will take a 4 percent stake in July in lieu of interest payments.

To shore up its finances the bank has been selling assets, closing branches and cutting jobs. With a market value of around 2.4 billion euros, Monte Paschi is in search of a partner, as recommended by the European Central Bank.

On Friday trading in Monte Paschi shares was repeatedly halted for excessive volatility. By 1547 GMT the share price was up 0.75 percent at 9.45 euros, off a high reached earlier in the session of 10.24 euros.

The price is fallen nearly 70 percent since the conclusion of last year's rights issue in June when 214 shares were offered at one euro apiece for every five owned.

A group of 21 banks led by UBS has pledged to buy unsold shares in the current rights issue, Monte Paschi said on Friday. Among leading shareholders, French insurer AXA has committed to buy into the cash call to keep its 3.7 percent stake unchanged, it said. ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Pravin Char and Greg Mahlich)