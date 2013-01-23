ROME Jan 23 The new management of Monte dei Paschi di Siena is working with supervising authorities to clarify the nature of derivatives operations which were previously kept hidden, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday.

Monte Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo and Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola, appointed last year to turn the bank around, are reviewing the nature and the extent of hefty losses on derivatives trades reported by the press this week.

The central bank said in a statement that the new administrators "are cooperating with judicial authorities and the Bank of Italy" and had produced documents which had previously been "kept hidden". (Reporting by Gavin Jones)