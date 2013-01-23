ROME Jan 23 The new management of Monte dei
Paschi di Siena is working with supervising authorities to
clarify the nature of derivatives operations which were
previously kept hidden, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday.
Monte Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo and Chief Executive
Fabrizio Viola, appointed last year to turn the bank around, are
reviewing the nature and the extent of hefty losses on
derivatives trades reported by the press this week.
The central bank said in a statement that the new
administrators "are cooperating with judicial authorities and
the Bank of Italy" and had produced documents which had
previously been "kept hidden".
(Reporting by Gavin Jones)