MILAN, July 24 Italy's troubled lender Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday its chairman
Alessandro Profumo would step down as expected on August 6, when
the bank releases its first-half results.
Profumo, a former chief executive of UniCredit,
had been appointed at the helm of the Siena-based lender in
April 2012 as the bank was hit hard from the euro zone debt
crisis.
The bank, which also suffered due to a scandal over
loss-making derivative trades and had to request state aid in
2013, has just completed a 3-billion euro capital increase after
emerging as the worst performer in a Europe-wide health check of
lenders last year.
Profumo had made it clear that he wanted to move on. He will
be succeeded by Massimo Tononi, currently head of Italy's stock
exchange, three sources close to the matter told Reuters last
week.
