BRIEF-HOV Services approves business combination with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
MILAN, March 16 Alessandro Profumo, the former boss of Italy's top bank UniCredit, will be named chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena by the bank's top shareholder at a key meeting on Saturday, a senior source told Reuters.
Italy's No.3 bank faces a transformation as its controlling shareholder - a charitable foundation with strong links to the town of Siena - slashes its holding to repay the hefty debt it ran up in the midst of the financial crisis. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)
* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/TOKYO/SINGAPORE, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of 38 classes from 14 FirstMac RMBS transactions. All transactions are backed by pools of conforming Australian residential mortgages sourced directly or through third-party introducers. The mortgages were originated in the name of nominee companies on behalf of the trustee, FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd, and sold to the various trusts through
* Entered into agreement with Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) to enable purchase of ordinary shares by Credit Suisse, acting as principal