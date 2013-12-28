BRIEF-Kungsleden divests 16 properties for SEK 427 mln
* Divests 16 properties for 427 million Swedish crowns ($47.18 million), resulting in a positive income effect of around 35 million crowns
SIENA, Italy Dec 28 Alessandro Profumo, chairman of troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena , said on Saturday he would decide whether to step down in January.
"These are decisions one takes in cold blood and in the right place, I have nothing to say," Profumo told a shareholder meeting.
He said a board meeting of the bank was scheduled to be held in January and he would take his decision then.
Speculation has been mounting that Profumo might quit because of a clash with the bank's top investor over the timing of a vital capital increase. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)
* Divests 16 properties for 427 million Swedish crowns ($47.18 million), resulting in a positive income effect of around 35 million crowns
* Joint venture Söderport acquires 15 properties for 352 million Swedish crowns ($39 million)
* Jacques de Watteville to succeed Olivier Steimer as chairman of board