MILAN, March 22 The chairman of troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Alessandro Profumo, will step down once Italy's third biggest lender completes a 3 billion euro rights issue it needs to plug a capital shortfall uncovered by a Europe-wide health check of lenders.

Monte Paschi is expected to launch the rights issue in late May or early June.

The veteran Italian banker was appointed at Monte dei Paschi in 2012 to turn around the world's oldest bank after its costly acquisition of local rival Antonveneta and the euro zone debt crisis nearly triggered its collapse.

Having lost nearly 15 billion euros ($16 billion) since 2011 and carried out a 5 billion euro capital increase as recently as last June, the bank must tap again shareholders for funds by July to meet capital requirements set by the European Central bank.

"Yes, I consider my task at the bank will be concluded once the capital increase is done," Profumo told Italian daily Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Sunday. His comments were confirmed by the company. ($1 = 0.9242 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Keith Weir)