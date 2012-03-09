SIENA,Italy, March 9 No decision has been made yet on who should be the next chairman at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the bank's top shareholder said on Friday, seeking to quash speculation that former UniCredit chief Alessandro Profumo would get the job.

"For now, we have not decided anything," Gabriello Mancini, chairman of the Monte dei Paschi foundation that controls the eponymous bank, told reporters in Siena.

"We will decide as soon as possible, solely in the interest of the bank and of the city of Siena," he said. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene)