Egypt's cabinet reshuffle includes nine ministers
CAIRO, Feb 14 A reshuffle of Egypt's cabinet will involve nine ministers, including those responsible for investment and agriculture, Egypt's state television said on Tuesday.
SIENA,Italy, March 9 No decision has been made yet on who should be the next chairman at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the bank's top shareholder said on Friday, seeking to quash speculation that former UniCredit chief Alessandro Profumo would get the job.
"For now, we have not decided anything," Gabriello Mancini, chairman of the Monte dei Paschi foundation that controls the eponymous bank, told reporters in Siena.
"We will decide as soon as possible, solely in the interest of the bank and of the city of Siena," he said. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene)
OTTAWA, Feb 14 Canadian home prices rose in January as values in the hot Toronto market climbed even further, while Vancouver prices picked up after three months of declines, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Tuesday.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuela's powerful Vice President Tareck El Aissami on Tuesday called his blacklisting by the United States on drug charges an "imperialist aggression" in the first bilateral flare-up under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.