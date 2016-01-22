(Adds share price moves, results being brought forward; refiled to remove repetition of word 'market' in paragraph 8)

MILAN Jan 22 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena does not need a cash call and has a very strong liquidity position, the Italian bank's chairman was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview on Friday, as the bank brought forward the date for its results.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi and other Italian banks plunged earlier this week on concerns over bad loans amounting to a combined 201 billion euros, only to bounce back on Thursday as Italy made a last-ditch attempt to win European Union approval for a plan to help them offload the debt.

"This bank does not need an increase (in capital) either today or after the results," Massimo Tononi told Il Sole 24 Ore.

In a bid to reassure investors, Monte dei Paschi said on Friday it would publish preliminary full-year results on Jan. 28 ahead of a Feb. 5 scheduled release.

Tononi said results of the bank for October-December would show an improvement over the third quarter.

"2015 is looking like a better year than the previous one," he said.

Monte dei Paschi has the highest proportion of bad loans as a share of total loans amongst its local peers and would benefit the most from any measures to speed up bad loan disposals.

Wild swings in the share price had continued on Friday, with Monte dei Paschi's stock rising as much as 19 percent and then falling by 8 percent before ending the day up a net 2.7 percent to bring the week's loss to 16.5 percent.

Tononi said there was no sign that the bank's major investors had sold shares in the recent market losses.

Monte dei Paschi raised 3 billion euros from investors last summer after it had fared the worst in a Europe-wide health check of lenders and has long been looking for a merger partner, but without any success.

Tononi said the bank was still "actively and concretely" pursuing options both in Italy and abroad.

He added that Monte dei Paschi hoped to speed up and increase the planned sale of a further 3.5 billion euros in bad loans by 2018 after selling 2 billion euros worth in 2015. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Valentina Za; Editing by Greg Mahlich)