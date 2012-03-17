SIENA, March 17 A board meeting to formally name former UniCredit boss Alessandro Profumo as chairman of Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has been moved to Sunday from Saturday as talks on the appointment of other board members continue.

Profumo, one of Italy's best-known bankers abroad, has already won the informal backing of Monte dei Paschi's top investor, a local charitable foundation, and there is no disagreement on his appointment, sources close to the discussions told Reuters.

But internal squabbling at the foundation on the names of board members that will flank Profumo held up talks at a marathon foundation board meeting on Saturday.

"The board meeting has been delayed to late on Sunday," said a source close to the foundation. "There are too many items on the agenda. There is no deadlock on the name of the chairman."

The foundation is selling down its controlling stake in Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank and Italy's third-largest, in a bid to raise cash and repay its huge debt.

Profumo, who left UniCredit in September 2010 after a row with shareholders, will bring a wealth of experience and an uncompromising management style to the Tuscan bank, which like other Italian lenders was hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis.

"The discussions are focusing on the other board members. The issue should hopefully be resolved tomorrow," a second source close to the discussions said.

