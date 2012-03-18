ROME, March 18 The top investor in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's No.3 bank, has formally backed former UniCredit boss Alessandro Profumo as the bank's new chairman, sources involved in the discussions said on Sunday.

The arrival of Profumo, an experienced banker with an uncompromising management style, is the latest sign the Tuscan bank - which claims to be the world's oldest still in business -is poised for a major transformation.

The controlling investor, Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a charitable foundation with strong ties to the city of Siena, is already losening its grip on the bank in a bid to raise cash and repay a huge debt.

The investor "has decided to name Profumo as president, director general Fabrizio Viola as CEO and to include some other new names (on the bank's board)," one of the sources told Reuters. A second source involved in the discussions confirmed this outcome.

Profumo, who left UniCredit in September 2010 after a row with shareholders, is expected to forge a new strategy for the bank, which like other Italian lenders was hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis.

His appointment was formalised late on Sunday at a board meeting of the controlling shareholder, which also appointed another five board members to the bank. The top investor has the right to appoint half of the bank's board members.

Profumo has been out of banking since his tumultuous exit from UniCredit 18 months ago. He will take up his new role at the end of April, right after the bank's shareholder meeting has endorsed of the new board, a formal act.

