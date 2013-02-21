Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
ROME Feb 21 Italy's top audit court has ruled that the state's plan to loan 3.9 billion euros ($5.16 billion) to troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is legitimate, the court said in a statement.
The Tuscan lender, the world's oldest, was forced to request state aid last year after failing to meet tough capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting By Roberto Landucci)
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, March 8 The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups came out strongly on Wednesday against a Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul America's healthcare system as Democrats mounted a fierce battle to thwart the bill.
March 8 Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel NV is exploring a sale or merger with a peer, and is in talks with companies including U.S. coatings manufacturer PPG Industries Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.