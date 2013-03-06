FLORENCE, March 6 The spokesman of Monte Paschi
di Siena, the Italian bank at the center of an
investigation into alleged corruption and fraud, was found dead
at the bank's Siena headquarters, a judicial source told Reuters
on Wednesday.
David Rossi was the head of the bank's communications unit.
A witness told Reuters his body, which had been covered with
a sheet, lay beneath an open window overlooking a courtyard
outside the building, a restored 14th century fortress.
Rossi, who was not under investigation himself, was among
several people whose homes and offices were searched last month
as part of a probe into the lender's purchase of Antonveneta in
2007 and subsequent losses linked to complex derivatives deals.