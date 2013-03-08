SIENA, Italy, March 8 An autopsy on the body of the spokesman for Monte Paschi di Siena, the Italian bank under investigation in a corruption probe, has confirmed that he committed suicide, a judicial source said on Friday.

David Rossi, head of communications at the bank, was found dead late on Wednesday. His body was lying beneath the open window of his third floor office in the bank's headquarters, a restored 14th century fortress. An autopsy on his body was carried out on Thursday at the request of his family.

"The injuries are all compatible with the hypothesis of suicide," said the source, who has direct knowledge of the investigation into how Rossi died.