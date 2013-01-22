MILAN Jan 22 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, Italy's third biggest lender, said on Tuesday a
derivatives contract with Nomura is included in a series of
structured transactions that are currently under review.
A report in Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano said the
trade, dubbed Alexandria, would trigger a loss of at least 220
million euros ($292.93 million) in the Italian bank's 2012
accounts.
In a statement Monte dei Paschi said it was completing a
review of past structured transactions still in its portfolio
and expected to submit it to its board by mid-February.
The bank will provide a timely indication of any possible
impact on its capital stemming from those transactions, the
statement said.
($1 = 0.7510 euros)
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)