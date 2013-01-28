ROME Jan 28 Italian consumer rights group
Codacons said on Monday it was seeking a court order to block
state aid to the troubled Monte dei Paschi bank and
would seek compensation from the Bank of Italy for failures in
its supervisory functions.
Codacons said last week it was launching legal action
against the Bank of Italy over its supervision of a widening
derivatives scandal at Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-largest
bank.
On Saturday, the Bank of Italy approved a 3.9-billion-euro
package of state aid for Monte dei Paschi which will take the
form of a bond that will convert into shares in the bank if it
does not repay the loan.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie)