UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank prepares 8 billion-euro capital increase
* Decision on strategy expected end-March - source (Recasts, adds background)
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 The European Banking Authority (EBA) is in touch with Italian authorities to get more information about Italy's bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena , its head said on Thursday.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-biggest bank, revealed on Thursday it could face losses of as much as 720 million euros ($956 million) on past trades in financial derivatives which new management only recently discovered.
"I cannot say anything but I am in contact with relevant authorities for the bank (Monte dei Paschi) to get more information on what is going on," EBA's Chairman Andrea Enria told Reuters Insider at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Enria declined to comment on the specific situation at the bank. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Francesca Landini)
ZAGREB, Feb 23 Hrvatski Telekom , which is 51 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom : * HT says its 2016 revenues rose 0.7 percent year-on-year to 6.97 billion kuna ($989.72 million), while its net profit was 1.0 percent higher at 934 million kuna * Proposed dividend payment is worth 6 kuna per share which would in total amount to a payment of 491.3 million kuna, or 54 percent of the annual profit * Expects 2017 revenues roughly at the same level as
COPENHAGEN Denmark would not oppose Britain trying to turn itself into a tax haven to woo companies after it leaves the European Union as it would put pressure on EU countries to increase their competitiveness too, the new foreign minister said.