BRUSSELS Jan 28 Italian authorities have the
responsibility to look into Banca Monte dei Paschi's
financial case, a spokesman for the European Commission said on
Monday.
The Tuscan lender, Italy's third-biggest bank, last week
revealed loss-making derivatives trades that could cost it 720
million euros.
"It is up to the Italian authorities to assess the situation
and understand what happened (at Monte dei Paschi)," said
Stefaan De Rynck, a spokesman for Michel Barnier, the EU
financial services commissioner.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Francesca
Landini; editing by Antonella Ciancio)