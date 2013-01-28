BRUSSELS Jan 28 Italian authorities have the responsibility to look into Banca Monte dei Paschi's financial case, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Monday.

The Tuscan lender, Italy's third-biggest bank, last week revealed loss-making derivatives trades that could cost it 720 million euros.

"It is up to the Italian authorities to assess the situation and understand what happened (at Monte dei Paschi)," said Stefaan De Rynck, a spokesman for Michel Barnier, the EU financial services commissioner.  (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Antonella Ciancio)