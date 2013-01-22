MILAN Jan 22 A derivative contract designed by
Nomura for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's
third biggest lender, will register a loss of 220 million euros
($292.9 million) in the bank's results for 2012, Italian daily
Il Fatto Quotidiano reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper said the existence of the 2009 derivative
trade, dubbed Alexandria, was only discovered by the bank's new
management in October last year.
It said accountancy firm Pricewaterhouse and
financial advisor Eidos were making checks to establish the size
of the loss linked to the contract.
A spokesman for Monte dei Paschi, which last week said it
was carrying out checks over past structured finance operations
that are still in its portfolio, declined to comment. Nomura in
Italy was not immediately available for comment.
Monte dei Paschi's share price was down 3 percent at 0.28
euros by 0842 GMT.