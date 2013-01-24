MILAN Jan 24 Losses relating to structured
trades at Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena are
around 720 million euros ($956.23 million), the bank's Chief
Executive said in an interview on Thursday.
Asked if the amount was a certain loss rather than the
maximum risk, Fabrizio Viola said it was.
"The actualised shortfall is around that amount," he told Il
Messaggero.
Italy's N.3 bank said on Wednesday it was reviewing three
loss-making structured trades made in 2006-09 after its shares
plunged for the second day in a row on fears of a mounting
shortfall in its accounts.
($1 = 0.7530 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Francesca Landini)