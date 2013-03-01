(Corrects instrument code in first paragraph)

MILAN, March 1 Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday it was seeking damages from its former chairman and director general and from investment banks Nomura and Deutsche Bank over derivatives trades losses.

The Tuscan bank, Italy's third-biggest, suffered losses of around 730 million euros from a number of structured finance deals carried out under former Chairman Giuseppe Mussari and former Director General Antonio Vigni.

The two most problematic trades are a restructuring of notes called Alexandria, which was carried out with Nomura in 2009, and the restructuring of a vehicle known as Santorini carried out with Deutsche Bank at the end of 2008. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; editing by Keith Weir)