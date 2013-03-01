BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group Corp says application made for listing of US$800 mln 3.375% notes
* Application made to Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Ltd for listing of, and permission to deal in, us$800 million 3.375% notes due 2022
MILAN, March 1 Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday it was seeking damages from its former chairman and director general and from investment banks Nomura and Deutsche Bank over derivatives trades losses.
The Tuscan bank, Italy's third-biggest, suffered losses of around 730 million euros from a number of structured finance deals carried out under former Chairman Giuseppe Mussari and former Director General Antonio Vigni.
The two most problematic trades are a restructuring of notes called Alexandria, which was carried out with Nomura in 2009, and the restructuring of a vehicle known as Santorini carried out with Deutsche Bank at the end of 2008. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; editing by Keith Weir)
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.