ROME Jan 28 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
repeated on Monday his backing for the Bank of Italy and its
former governor Mario Draghi over the mounting scandal
surrounding the troubled Monte dei Paschi bank.
"I want to confirm my full confidence in the Bank of Italy
and in those who are in charge of it and who have been in charge
of it," he said during a talk show on Italy's La7 television
channel.
The Bank of Italy and Draghi, who was the central bank's
governor at the time, have faced mounting questions over their
oversight of complex derivatives and structured finance
transactions by Monte dei Paschi between 2006-2009, which could
cost as much as 720 million euros ($970.19 million) for the
Tuscan lender.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
(Reporting by James Mackenzie)