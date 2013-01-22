* Loss on derivative deal at least 220 mln euros-source
* Newspaper says loss could be as much as 740 mln euros
* Shares fall 5 percent
* Former MPS chairman resigns as head of banking lobby
(Adds head of Italian bank association resigning)
By Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi
ROME/MILAN, Jan 22 Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, Italy's third biggest lender, will book a loss
of at least 220 million euros ($293 million) from a
three-year-old derivative deal in its 2012 results, a source
close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The loss is the latest setback for Monte dei Paschi, which
requested 3.9 billion euros in state aid to plug a capital hole
stemming from its government bond portfolio and hedging bets
gone wrong.
The 220-million-euro loss is linked to a 2009 derivative
deal with Japanese bank Nomura, the source said,
confirming a report in Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano.
The newspaper said the existence of the trade, which was
given the name "Alexandria," was only discovered by Monte dei
Paschi's new management last October.
Giuseppe Mussari, the former chairman of Monte dei Paschi
now serving as head of Italy's banking association ABI, resigned
on Tuesday evening after Nomura said he had personally approved
the derivatives deal.
Il Fatto Quotidiano said accountancy firm Pricewaterhouse
and financial advisor Eidos were now making checks to
establish the size of the loss linked to the contract, quoting
an anonymous source as saying it could amount to 740 million
euros.
Neither Pricewaterhouse nor Eidos were immediately available
for comment.
Monte dei Paschi was already on track to end 2012 deeply in
the red, having reported a 1.66 billion euro loss in the first
nine months of last year.
Its shares fell 5.7 percent on Tuesday to 0.2775 euros.
"This latest news was unexpected and it's prompting
significant selling orders on the stock," said a Milan trader.
The Tuscan lender, the world's oldest bank, said in a
statement the derivative contract was one of several structured
transactions it was reviewing. A 2008 derivative trade with
Deutsche Bank is also thought to be under scrutiny,
analysts and banking sources say.
Deutsche Bank said last week that trade, dubbed Santorini,
had been subject to its rigorous internal approval procedure.
In November, Monte dei Paschi raised its request for state
aid by 500 million euros to 3.9 billion euros, citing a possible
hit from past transactions as it sought to hedge its exposure to
Italian sovereign debt.
The review of those deals is due to be submitted to Monte
dei Paschi's board by mid-February and the bank will provide a
timely indication about any impact on its accounts, it said.
"ACTED FAIRLY"
Nomura said the Alexandria derivative contract was "fully
reviewed and approved prior to execution at the highest level
within MPS", including by the Italian bank's board, its then
chairman Mussari and by KPMG, the auditor at the time of the
Alexandria derivative deal.
"Nomura acted fairly and responsibly with the client at all
times, and strongly refutes any suggestion to the contrary," the
Japanese bank said in its statement.
Mussari stepped down as head of the Italian banking lobby
late on Tuesday but denied any wrongdoing.
"I made this decision convinced that I have always respected
the rules of our association, but at the same time I did not
want to harm in any way our association," Mussari said in his
resignation letter, which was obtained by Reuters.
In separate statements, Monte dei Paschi denied that its
board had examined the deal and KPMG said it was never made
aware of the trade.
A second source close to the situation said the deal with
Nomura in 2009 was made to restructure a position in distressed
structured credit assets.
Under the asset swap deal, in which typically fixed and
floating rate investments are exchanged, Monte dei Paschi
changed its underlying exposure from structured credit assets to
investment-grade government bonds, which seemed at the time a
less risky profile, the source said.
In a report on Monday, Societe Generale said that of Monte
dei Paschi's 24-billion-euro Italian government bond portfolio,
18 billion euros had been "swapped" thanks to 2009 deals. Those
transactions wrongly bet on a rise in Euribor interest rates,
which instead fell, triggering a loss for Monte dei Paschi.
Il Fatto Quotidiano said the transaction with Nomura
included two 30-year repo deals. It said Siena prosecutors
already investigating Monte dei Paschi over its pricey
acquisition in 2007 of small lender Antonveneta - also
orchestrated by Mussari - were looking into the trade to see
whether any crimes had been committed.
"Nomura was one of a number of banks approached to de-risk
the positions held by MPS that they had previously purchased
from (German bank) Dresdner," Nomura said.
"Nomura won the mandate based upon the competitive pricing
of its restructuring proposal."
Monte dei Paschi had to request state aid last June as it
was one of only four European lenders that failed to meet
tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking
Authority.
Its 3.3-billion-euro capital shortfall was due not only to
its huge exposure to Italian government bonds, whose prices fell
sharply during the euro zone debt crisis, but also to the losses
on derivative contracts linked to those bond holdings.
Mussari was replaced at the helm of Monte dei Paschi last
year by Alessandro Profumo, the former chief executive of
UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets.
($1 = 0.7510 euros)
