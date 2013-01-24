* Monte Paschi derivative losses not regulatory oversight -
Monti
* Government ready to discuss issue in parliament - Monti
* Monte Paschi says shocked by politicians exploiting crisis
By Stephen Jewkes and Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Jan 24 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
weighed in on the scandal surrounding Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena on Thursday, rejecting suggestions that the
authorities had failed to spot large trading losses threatening
the bank.
Already in need of a 3.9 billion euro bailout, Monte dei
Paschi this week revealed loss-making derivatives trades that
could cost it as much as 720 million euros (US$956 million),
lurching centre stage in a crucial general election campaign.
Seizing on the bank's historical links to the centre-left PD
party, centre-right and far-left politicians canvassing for
votes on Feb. 24-25 have accused the PD of mismanaging the bank
and have criticised Monti for using taxpayer money to save it.
The PD is leading in opinion polls.
"Monte Paschi is worse than the Parmalat case. They tried to
save Monte Paschi with an amount equal to what Italians have
paid for (housing tax) IMU," centre-right MP Stefano Saglia said
in a note on Thursday.
Monti responded: "I don't think there is an issue of
(regulatory) oversight." Speaking at a news conference on the
sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos he added that he
was ready to discuss the issue in parliament.
Monte Paschi said its board was shocked by how its situation
was being used by politicians for campaign motives before the
elections.
"The board ... is bewildered for how superficially the issue
of recapitalisation of the bank is being treated," the bank
said. "The situation is completely under
control".
Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano on Thursday described
the situation at the bank as a "serious issue" and said he was
confident the Bank of Italy would handle the case.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Italy said Monte Paschi, which is
already being probed over the pricey acquisition of smaller
rival Antonveneta in 2007, was cooperating with regulators and
judicial authorities on the structured trades.
It said the new management, headed by Chairman Alessandro
Profumo, had produced documents that had previously been hidden
from it. When asked why the Bank of Italy had not been informed,
the bank's Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola told Il Messaggero
newspaper, "You'll have to ask them (the old management). I can
only make suppositions. And I prefer to keep them to myself."
Profumo, former CEO at Italy's biggest bank UniCredit
, took up his new role at Monte Paschi last April in
place of Giuseppe Mussari, while Viola took over as CEO in
February from then managing director Antonio Vigni.
Mussari stepped down as head of Italy's banking association
late on Tuesday. He has denied any wrongdoing.
During the period in question the governor of the Bank of
Italy was Mario Draghi, now head of the European Central Bank.
The Italian Treasury said on Thursday that Monte Paschi had
not yet met conditions to receive some 3.9 billion euros of
state loans that have been authorised but still not delivered,
and added that the Bank of Italy still needed to give its
opinion.
A spokesman for main shareholder Fondazione Monte dei Paschi
di Siena told Reuters it did not exclude taking legal action
against those responsible, depending on the outcome of analyses
that are under way.
MORE TO COME?
Monte Paschi shares closed down 8 percent on Thursday at
0.2333 euros, valuing the bank at around 2.8 billion euros, a
fraction of the sum Italian taxpayers are being asked to pump
into it. The shares have lost a fifth of their value in a week.
The latest deals to be revealed are the so-called
"Alexandria" trade with Japanese bank Nomura, the
"Santorini" trade with Deutsche Bank and a derivative
called "Nota Italia", which several sources said was structured
by JP Morgan. JP Morgan declined to comment.
Findings of a review on the trades are expected to be
submitted to the bank's board by mid-February.
UBS said in a research note on Thursday that it was
including in its estimates a loss of 720 million euros on the
derivative trades, pending more clarity, pushing the full-year
expected loss to over 2 billion euros.
"Since the bank's statement spoke of an analysis exclusively
of three products, the worry is there could be more and that's
spooking the market," said one analyst, who asked not to be
named.
Viola, who has said the three products were never submitted
to the bank's board, told Il Messaggero the management would now
open every drawer in the bank for caution's sake. "But I think
we're very close to completing the (clean-up) job," he said.
The bank said on Wednesday that 500 million euros requested
in extra state aid in November would be enough to absorb a hit
on its capital from the structured trades, which were linked to
its massive 24 billion euro Italian government bond portfolio.
"The bank is facing some tough challenges as its asset
quality deteriorates and this is eroding its capital base. There
is a risk of nationalisation and a chance bondholders could be
asked to share the burden of a bank restructuring," said a bank
analyst, who asked not to be named.
The bank had a board meeting on Thursday to pave the way for
a shareholder meeting on Friday to vote on a cash call
underpinning the state bailout.
On Thursday, Italy's Treasury minister Vittorio Grilli said
there was no sign that other Italian lenders could face problems
similar to those at Monte Paschi.
"It's an isolated case and I don't see any reputational risk
for other Italian banks which are much more solid than foreign
banks as regards their exposure to derivative," said Giovanni
Fiori, professor of accounting and business at Rome's LUISS
Guido Carli university.