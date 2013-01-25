MILAN Jan 25 Italian consumer association
Codacons is taking legal action against the Bank of Italy over
its supervision of the derivatives scandal at Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, a spokesman for the association told
Reuters.
"We are going to file a legal complaint before the
prosecutors in Siena today," the spokesman said on Friday.
"We believe that prosecutors must investigate the Bank of
Italy's role in the situation at Monte dei Paschi," he said.
Codacons is also considering taking legal action in a civil
court to protect the bank's shareholders from eventual damages
in the case, the spokesman said.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti called on Friday for an
immediate investigation of a widening scandal at Monte dei
Paschi di Siena over the historic bank's losses of nearly $1
billion in a series of complex derivatives deals.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)