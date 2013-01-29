ROME Jan 29 The Bank of Italy's review of Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena does not show a need for the
troubled lender to be placed under special administration, the
Italian economy minister told parliament on Tuesday.
"The regulator has given a positive evaluation of the bank,
and so it does not need to be put under special administration,"
Vittorio Grilli told the parliamentary finance committee.
Grilli said he had not received any specific warnings about
the stability of any banks, and did not see any alarm signals
concerning the wider Italian banking system.
However, he said that several bank shareholder foundations
including that of Monte Paschi had not diversified risk
adequately.