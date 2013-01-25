ROME Jan 25 The Bank of Italy expressed concern
as long ago as 2010 over derivative investments at Monte dei
Paschi di Siena bank despite its denials it knew about the full
risks, an Italian newspaper said on Friday citing an official
document.
Monte dei Paschi this week revealed derivatives trades that
could cost it as much as 720 million euros. Two of the
loss-making contracts were the so-called "Alexandria" trade with
Japanese bank Nomura and the "Santorini" trade with
Deutsche Bank.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Italy said information about the
derivatives trades had been hidden from it, but Corriere della
Sera daily reported that a 2010 central bank inspection document
mentions both the Alexandria and the Santorini trades as being
insufficiently monitored.
"Some of the long-term investments have risk profiles that
are inadequately controlled and were not referred to the
executive administrative body," the document cited by Corriere
reads.
"In particular ample liquidity (1.8 billion euros) was
invested in two operations with a nominal value of 5 billion
euros with Nomura and Deutsche Bank in London."
In 2010, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi was
still Bank of Italy governor. An ECB spokeswoman contacted on
Thursday declined to comment on the matter, saying that it was
"the responsibility of national authorities."
Contacted by Reuters on Friday, a Bank of Italy spokeswoman
had no immediate comment on the Corriere report, but current
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco addressed the controversy
at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Visco said the bank was not aware that other loss-making
operations were tied to the derivatives trades. He denied any
failure of oversight by the central bank.
"It is wrong to insinuate that there was a lack of
supervision by the Bank of Italy," he told CNBC television,
adding that his institution had nothing to hide.
In a separate interview with Bloomberg television, he said:
"It has emerged that certain operations that were risky - the
ones that reduced liquidity at the bank - were connected with
other operations which had losses we were not informed of."
In November, Monte dei Paschi asked for 3.9 billion euros in
state aid to plug a capital shortfall identified by the European
Banking Authority.