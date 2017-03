BOLOGNA, Italy Jan 25 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti described as a "remote hypothesis" the possibility of Monte Paschi bank being nationalised, when asked to comment on a television talk show on Friday.

Monti was talking to the La7 network as questions grew about central bank oversight of the historic lender following the uncovering of nearly $1 billion of losses in complex derivatives deals. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)