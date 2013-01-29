ROME Jan 29 Italy's outgoing Economy Minister
Vittorio Grilli said on Tuesday that Bank of Italy oversight had
identified problems at troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
bank and prevented further "anomalous" operations.
An inspection in 2010 identified liquidity problems and
overexposure of the Tuscan bank, Grilli said during testimony to
parliament. Another inspection a year later showed the bank had
not overcome its problems, he said.
"An intense activity of supervision allowed the
identification and the prevention of anomalous behaviour,"
Grilli said, adding that the central bank had imposed sanctions
on management.
The 2011 inspection "showed that the problems that had been
highlighted were not overcome," Grilli said.
Chairman Giuseppe Mussari resigned from the bank last year.