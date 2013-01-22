MILAN Jan 22 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena were suspended from trading on Tuesday
morning for excessive losses following a press report about a
loss linked to a derivative contract.
By 0855 GMT the stock was indicated down more than 5 percent
at 0.278 euros.
Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano reported on Tuesday that a
derivative contract designed by Nomura for Italy's third-biggest
lender will register a loss of 220 million euros in the bank's
results for 2012.
A spokesman for Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.
Nomura was not immediately available for comment.
