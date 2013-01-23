MILAN Jan 23 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena failed to open on Wednesday after a 5.7 percent decline in the previous trading session due to reports on Tuesday that it will book a loss of at least 220 million euros linked to a 2009 derivatives deal.

The stock price was indicated at 0.2560 euros, 7.7 percent lower than its closing level on Tuesday.

The 220-million-euro loss, which Italy's third biggest lender is expected to book in its 2012 accounts, is linked to a 2009 derivative deal with Japanese bank Nomura, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Jennifer Clark)