UPDATE 1-Yingde shareholders vote to keep two co-founders on board -sources
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
ROME Jan 29 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has on the whole a "solid" capital situation and its troubles will not affect the Italian banking system as a whole, Italy's financial stability committee said after a meeting on Tuesday.
The committee is made up of representatives of the Bank of Italy, the Finance Ministry and regulators. It deals with cases potentially affecting the country's financial stability.
"The institution has overall a solid capital situation and the tensions that it has faced will not produce effects for the banking system as a whole," the committee said in a statement.
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct