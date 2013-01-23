MILAN Jan 23 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
Italy's third biggest lender, said on Wednesday three
loss-making derivative trades were currently under review,
including a previously undisclosed trade known as Nota Italia.
The bank said in a statement it believed that the 500
million euros in extra state aid it requested in November would
be enough to absorb the capital impact of those deals.
The derivative trades under scrutiny are the Alexandria
transaction with Japanese bank Nomura, the Santorini
transaction with Deutsche Bank and the Nota Italia
transaction with an unspecified bank.
The bank said none of those trades were submitted to its
board for approval. It will submit its findings on the trades by
mid-February.
In an interview with Sky television, the bank's CEO,
Fabrizio Viola, said he believed Italian regulators did not have
sufficient information about the deals and that there had not
been proper accounting of the operations.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; editing by Stephen Jewkes)