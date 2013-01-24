MILAN Jan 24 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di
Siena said on Thursday that its board was shocked
about how its situation was being exploited by politicians for
campaign motives ahead of February elections.
In a statement, Italy's third largest lender said its
request for state help was linked mainly to a sovereign debt
crisis and to a lesser extent to the so-called Alexandria,
Santorini, Nota Italia structured trades.
"The situation is completely under control," the bank said.
Already in need of a 3.9 billion-euro state bailout, Monte
dei Paschi this week revealed loss-making derivatives trades
which could cost it as much as 720 million euros, lurching
centre stage in a crucial general election campaign.
Monte Paschi said the request for public support guaranteed
an adequate capital base unequivocally and the use of terms like
"bankruptcy" to describe its situation was groundless and
damaging to its clients, employees, investors and all
stakeholders.
