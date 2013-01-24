MILAN Jan 24 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday that its board was shocked about how its situation was being exploited by politicians for campaign motives ahead of February elections.

In a statement, Italy's third largest lender said its request for state help was linked mainly to a sovereign debt crisis and to a lesser extent to the so-called Alexandria, Santorini, Nota Italia structured trades.

"The situation is completely under control," the bank said.

Already in need of a 3.9 billion-euro state bailout, Monte dei Paschi this week revealed loss-making derivatives trades which could cost it as much as 720 million euros, lurching centre stage in a crucial general election campaign.

Monte Paschi said the request for public support guaranteed an adequate capital base unequivocally and the use of terms like "bankruptcy" to describe its situation was groundless and damaging to its clients, employees, investors and all stakeholders. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)