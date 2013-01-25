MILAN Jan 25 The situation at Italy's Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena will not cause any "systemic
damage" to the banking sector, the head of Italian bank
UniCredit said.
"The situation seems to be under control," Chief Executive
Federico Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of a conference on
Friday.
"There is public support, the chairman and the chief
executive are working very well to relaunch the bank and
therefore it will not cause any systemic damage," he said.
Italy's third biggest bank Monte dei Paschi, which is
already seeking a 3.9 billion euro ($5.2 billion) government
bailout, this week revealed derivatives and structured finance
trades that could cost it as much as 720 million euros.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini;
editing by Antonella Ciancio)