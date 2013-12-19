FRANKFURT Dec 19 Deutsche Bank
confirmed it has reached an accord with Monte dei Paschi
on a controversial derivative contract dubbed
Santorini.
"The joint agreement ends the legal dispute regarding these
transactions and restores the business relations between
Deutsche Bank and Monte dei Paschi", a Deutsche Bank spokesman
said on Thursday.
Monte dei Paschi said the deal to close the loss-making
derivative contract with Deutsche Bank would lead to a one-off
charge of 194 million euros on its 2013 accounts.
