FRANKFURT Dec 19 Deutsche Bank confirmed it has reached an accord with Monte dei Paschi on a controversial derivative contract dubbed Santorini.

"The joint agreement ends the legal dispute regarding these transactions and restores the business relations between Deutsche Bank and Monte dei Paschi", a Deutsche Bank spokesman said on Thursday.

Monte dei Paschi said the deal to close the loss-making derivative contract with Deutsche Bank would lead to a one-off charge of 194 million euros on its 2013 accounts. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)